5 nad
1.07 pln

1.00000 NAD = 0.21303 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 NAD0.21303 PLN
5 NAD1.06513 PLN
10 NAD2.13027 PLN
20 NAD4.26054 PLN
50 NAD10.65135 PLN
100 NAD21.30270 PLN
250 NAD53.25675 PLN
500 NAD106.51350 PLN
1000 NAD213.02700 PLN
2000 NAD426.05400 PLN
5000 NAD1065.13500 PLN
10000 NAD2130.27000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Namibian Dollar
1 PLN4.69424 NAD
5 PLN23.47120 NAD
10 PLN46.94240 NAD
20 PLN93.88480 NAD
50 PLN234.71200 NAD
100 PLN469.42400 NAD
250 PLN1173.56000 NAD
500 PLN2347.12000 NAD
1000 PLN4694.24000 NAD
2000 PLN9388.48000 NAD
5000 PLN23471.20000 NAD
10000 PLN46942.40000 NAD