10 Namibian dollars to Philippine pesos

Convert NAD to PHP at the real exchange rate

10 nad
29.70 php

1.00000 NAD = 2.97001 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 NAD2.97001 PHP
5 NAD14.85005 PHP
10 NAD29.70010 PHP
20 NAD59.40020 PHP
50 NAD148.50050 PHP
100 NAD297.00100 PHP
250 NAD742.50250 PHP
500 NAD1485.00500 PHP
1000 NAD2970.01000 PHP
2000 NAD5940.02000 PHP
5000 NAD14850.05000 PHP
10000 NAD29700.10000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 PHP0.33670 NAD
5 PHP1.68350 NAD
10 PHP3.36699 NAD
20 PHP6.73398 NAD
50 PHP16.83495 NAD
100 PHP33.66990 NAD
250 PHP84.17475 NAD
500 PHP168.34950 NAD
1000 PHP336.69900 NAD
2000 PHP673.39800 NAD
5000 PHP1683.49500 NAD
10000 PHP3366.99000 NAD