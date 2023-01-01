1 Namibian dollar to Danish kroner

Convert NAD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 nad
0.37 dkk

1.00000 NAD = 0.36731 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 NAD0.36731 DKK
5 NAD1.83655 DKK
10 NAD3.67309 DKK
20 NAD7.34618 DKK
50 NAD18.36545 DKK
100 NAD36.73090 DKK
250 NAD91.82725 DKK
500 NAD183.65450 DKK
1000 NAD367.30900 DKK
2000 NAD734.61800 DKK
5000 NAD1836.54500 DKK
10000 NAD3673.09000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Namibian Dollar
1 DKK2.72250 NAD
5 DKK13.61250 NAD
10 DKK27.22500 NAD
20 DKK54.45000 NAD
50 DKK136.12500 NAD
100 DKK272.25000 NAD
250 DKK680.62500 NAD
500 DKK1361.25000 NAD
1000 DKK2722.50000 NAD
2000 DKK5445.00000 NAD
5000 DKK13612.50000 NAD
10000 DKK27225.00000 NAD