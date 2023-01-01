10 Namibian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert NAD to CAD

10 nad
0.72 cad

1.00000 NAD = 0.07237 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 NAD0.07237 CAD
5 NAD0.36185 CAD
10 NAD0.72370 CAD
20 NAD1.44740 CAD
50 NAD3.61850 CAD
100 NAD7.23700 CAD
250 NAD18.09250 CAD
500 NAD36.18500 CAD
1000 NAD72.37000 CAD
2000 NAD144.74000 CAD
5000 NAD361.85000 CAD
10000 NAD723.70000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 CAD13.81790 NAD
5 CAD69.08950 NAD
10 CAD138.17900 NAD
20 CAD276.35800 NAD
50 CAD690.89500 NAD
100 CAD1381.79000 NAD
250 CAD3454.47500 NAD
500 CAD6908.95000 NAD
1000 CAD13817.90000 NAD
2000 CAD27635.80000 NAD
5000 CAD69089.50000 NAD
10000 CAD138179.00000 NAD