1.00000 NAD = 0.09635 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NAD0.09635 BGN
5 NAD0.48177 BGN
10 NAD0.96354 BGN
20 NAD1.92708 BGN
50 NAD4.81770 BGN
100 NAD9.63539 BGN
250 NAD24.08848 BGN
500 NAD48.17695 BGN
1000 NAD96.35390 BGN
2000 NAD192.70780 BGN
5000 NAD481.76950 BGN
10000 NAD963.53900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Namibian Dollar
1 BGN10.37840 NAD
5 BGN51.89200 NAD
10 BGN103.78400 NAD
20 BGN207.56800 NAD
50 BGN518.92000 NAD
100 BGN1037.84000 NAD
250 BGN2594.60000 NAD
500 BGN5189.20000 NAD
1000 BGN10378.40000 NAD
2000 BGN20756.80000 NAD
5000 BGN51892.00000 NAD
10000 BGN103784.00000 NAD