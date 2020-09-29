100 Mozambican meticals to South African rand

Convert MZN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 mzn
29.20 zar

1.00000 MZN = 0.29201 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mozambican meticals to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South African Rand
1 MZN0.29201 ZAR
5 MZN1.46005 ZAR
10 MZN2.92009 ZAR
20 MZN5.84018 ZAR
50 MZN14.60045 ZAR
100 MZN29.20090 ZAR
250 MZN73.00225 ZAR
500 MZN146.00450 ZAR
1000 MZN292.00900 ZAR
2000 MZN584.01800 ZAR
5000 MZN1460.04500 ZAR
10000 MZN2920.09000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mozambican Metical
1 ZAR3.42455 MZN
5 ZAR17.12275 MZN
10 ZAR34.24550 MZN
20 ZAR68.49100 MZN
50 ZAR171.22750 MZN
100 ZAR342.45500 MZN
250 ZAR856.13750 MZN
500 ZAR1712.27500 MZN
1000 ZAR3424.55000 MZN
2000 ZAR6849.10000 MZN
5000 ZAR17122.75000 MZN
10000 ZAR34245.50000 MZN