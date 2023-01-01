50 Mozambican meticals to US dollars

Convert MZN to USD at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
0.78 usd

1.00000 MZN = 0.01567 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / US Dollar
1 MZN0.01567 USD
5 MZN0.07834 USD
10 MZN0.15668 USD
20 MZN0.31336 USD
50 MZN0.78339 USD
100 MZN1.56678 USD
250 MZN3.91695 USD
500 MZN7.83390 USD
1000 MZN15.66780 USD
2000 MZN31.33560 USD
5000 MZN78.33900 USD
10000 MZN156.67800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 USD63.82500 MZN
5 USD319.12500 MZN
10 USD638.25000 MZN
20 USD1276.50000 MZN
50 USD3191.25000 MZN
100 USD6382.50000 MZN
250 USD15956.25000 MZN
500 USD31912.50000 MZN
1000 USD63825.00000 MZN
2000 USD127650.00000 MZN
5000 USD319125.00000 MZN
10000 USD638250.00000 MZN