10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Saudi riyals

10000 mzn
587.75 sar

1.00000 MZN = 0.05877 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Saudi Riyal
1 MZN0.05877 SAR
5 MZN0.29387 SAR
10 MZN0.58775 SAR
20 MZN1.17550 SAR
50 MZN2.93874 SAR
100 MZN5.87748 SAR
250 MZN14.69370 SAR
500 MZN29.38740 SAR
1000 MZN58.77480 SAR
2000 MZN117.54960 SAR
5000 MZN293.87400 SAR
10000 MZN587.74800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mozambican Metical
1 SAR17.01410 MZN
5 SAR85.07050 MZN
10 SAR170.14100 MZN
20 SAR340.28200 MZN
50 SAR850.70500 MZN
100 SAR1701.41000 MZN
250 SAR4253.52500 MZN
500 SAR8507.05000 MZN
1000 SAR17014.10000 MZN
2000 SAR34028.20000 MZN
5000 SAR85070.50000 MZN
10000 SAR170141.00000 MZN