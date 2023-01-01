1 Mozambican metical to Omani rials

Convert MZN to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
0.006 omr

1.00000 MZN = 0.00603 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Omani Rial
1 MZN0.00603 OMR
5 MZN0.03016 OMR
10 MZN0.06032 OMR
20 MZN0.12064 OMR
50 MZN0.30161 OMR
100 MZN0.60321 OMR
250 MZN1.50803 OMR
500 MZN3.01606 OMR
1000 MZN6.03212 OMR
2000 MZN12.06424 OMR
5000 MZN30.16060 OMR
10000 MZN60.32120 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mozambican Metical
1 OMR165.77900 MZN
5 OMR828.89500 MZN
10 OMR1657.79000 MZN
20 OMR3315.58000 MZN
50 OMR8288.95000 MZN
100 OMR16577.90000 MZN
250 OMR41444.75000 MZN
500 OMR82889.50000 MZN
1000 OMR165779.00000 MZN
2000 OMR331558.00000 MZN
5000 OMR828895.00000 MZN
10000 OMR1657790.00000 MZN