500 Mozambican meticals to Nigerian nairas

Convert MZN to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
6,181.30 ngn

1.00000 MZN = 12.36260 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Nigerian Naira
1 MZN12.36260 NGN
5 MZN61.81300 NGN
10 MZN123.62600 NGN
20 MZN247.25200 NGN
50 MZN618.13000 NGN
100 MZN1236.26000 NGN
250 MZN3090.65000 NGN
500 MZN6181.30000 NGN
1000 MZN12362.60000 NGN
2000 MZN24725.20000 NGN
5000 MZN61813.00000 NGN
10000 MZN123626.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mozambican Metical
1 NGN0.08089 MZN
5 NGN0.40444 MZN
10 NGN0.80889 MZN
20 NGN1.61778 MZN
50 NGN4.04444 MZN
100 NGN8.08888 MZN
250 NGN20.22220 MZN
500 NGN40.44440 MZN
1000 NGN80.88880 MZN
2000 NGN161.77760 MZN
5000 NGN404.44400 MZN
10000 NGN808.88800 MZN