5000 Mozambican meticals to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MZN to MAD at the real exchange rate

5000 mzn
790.00 mad

1.00000 MZN = 0.15800 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15800 MAD
5 MZN0.79000 MAD
10 MZN1.57999 MAD
20 MZN3.15998 MAD
50 MZN7.89995 MAD
100 MZN15.79990 MAD
250 MZN39.49975 MAD
500 MZN78.99950 MAD
1000 MZN157.99900 MAD
2000 MZN315.99800 MAD
5000 MZN789.99500 MAD
10000 MZN1579.99000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.32915 MZN
5 MAD31.64575 MZN
10 MAD63.29150 MZN
20 MAD126.58300 MZN
50 MAD316.45750 MZN
100 MAD632.91500 MZN
250 MAD1582.28750 MZN
500 MAD3164.57500 MZN
1000 MAD6329.15000 MZN
2000 MAD12658.30000 MZN
5000 MAD31645.75000 MZN
10000 MAD63291.50000 MZN