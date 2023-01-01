5 Mozambican meticals to Czech korunas

Convert MZN to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 mzn
1.75 czk

1.00000 MZN = 0.34953 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MZN0.34953 CZK
5 MZN1.74766 CZK
10 MZN3.49532 CZK
20 MZN6.99064 CZK
50 MZN17.47660 CZK
100 MZN34.95320 CZK
250 MZN87.38300 CZK
500 MZN174.76600 CZK
1000 MZN349.53200 CZK
2000 MZN699.06400 CZK
5000 MZN1747.66000 CZK
10000 MZN3495.32000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mozambican Metical
1 CZK2.86097 MZN
5 CZK14.30485 MZN
10 CZK28.60970 MZN
20 CZK57.21940 MZN
50 CZK143.04850 MZN
100 CZK286.09700 MZN
250 CZK715.24250 MZN
500 CZK1430.48500 MZN
1000 CZK2860.97000 MZN
2000 CZK5721.94000 MZN
5000 CZK14304.85000 MZN
10000 CZK28609.70000 MZN