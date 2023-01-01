500 Mozambican meticals to Bulgarian levs

Convert MZN to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
14.08 bgn

1.00000 MZN = 0.02816 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bulgarian Lev
1 MZN0.02816 BGN
5 MZN0.14078 BGN
10 MZN0.28155 BGN
20 MZN0.56310 BGN
50 MZN1.40775 BGN
100 MZN2.81551 BGN
250 MZN7.03877 BGN
500 MZN14.07755 BGN
1000 MZN28.15510 BGN
2000 MZN56.31020 BGN
5000 MZN140.77550 BGN
10000 MZN281.55100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mozambican Metical
1 BGN35.51750 MZN
5 BGN177.58750 MZN
10 BGN355.17500 MZN
20 BGN710.35000 MZN
50 BGN1775.87500 MZN
100 BGN3551.75000 MZN
250 BGN8879.37500 MZN
500 BGN17758.75000 MZN
1000 BGN35517.50000 MZN
2000 BGN71035.00000 MZN
5000 BGN177587.50000 MZN
10000 BGN355175.00000 MZN