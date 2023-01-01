50 Malaysian ringgits to Tongan paʻangas

Convert MYR to TOP at the real exchange rate

50 myr
24.94 top

1.00000 MYR = 0.49877 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MYR0.49877 TOP
5 MYR2.49385 TOP
10 MYR4.98770 TOP
20 MYR9.97540 TOP
50 MYR24.93850 TOP
100 MYR49.87700 TOP
250 MYR124.69250 TOP
500 MYR249.38500 TOP
1000 MYR498.77000 TOP
2000 MYR997.54000 TOP
5000 MYR2493.85000 TOP
10000 MYR4987.70000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TOP2.00493 MYR
5 TOP10.02465 MYR
10 TOP20.04930 MYR
20 TOP40.09860 MYR
50 TOP100.24650 MYR
100 TOP200.49300 MYR
250 TOP501.23250 MYR
500 TOP1002.46500 MYR
1000 TOP2004.93000 MYR
2000 TOP4009.86000 MYR
5000 TOP10024.65000 MYR
10000 TOP20049.30000 MYR