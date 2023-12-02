1 Malaysian ringgit to Nepalese rupees

Convert MYR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 myr
28.52 npr

1.00000 MYR = 28.51610 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Nepalese Rupee
1 MYR28.51610 NPR
5 MYR142.58050 NPR
10 MYR285.16100 NPR
20 MYR570.32200 NPR
50 MYR1425.80500 NPR
100 MYR2851.61000 NPR
250 MYR7129.02500 NPR
500 MYR14258.05000 NPR
1000 MYR28516.10000 NPR
2000 MYR57032.20000 NPR
5000 MYR142580.50000 NPR
10000 MYR285161.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NPR0.03507 MYR
5 NPR0.17534 MYR
10 NPR0.35068 MYR
20 NPR0.70136 MYR
50 NPR1.75340 MYR
100 NPR3.50679 MYR
250 NPR8.76698 MYR
500 NPR17.53395 MYR
1000 NPR35.06790 MYR
2000 NPR70.13580 MYR
5000 NPR175.33950 MYR
10000 NPR350.67900 MYR