20 Malaysian ringgits to Laotian kips

Convert MYR to LAK at the real exchange rate

20 myr
88,581.20 lak

1.00000 MYR = 4429.06000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Laotian Kip
1 MYR4429.06000 LAK
5 MYR22145.30000 LAK
10 MYR44290.60000 LAK
20 MYR88581.20000 LAK
50 MYR221453.00000 LAK
100 MYR442906.00000 LAK
250 MYR1107265.00000 LAK
500 MYR2214530.00000 LAK
1000 MYR4429060.00000 LAK
2000 MYR8858120.00000 LAK
5000 MYR22145300.00000 LAK
10000 MYR44290600.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LAK0.00023 MYR
5 LAK0.00113 MYR
10 LAK0.00226 MYR
20 LAK0.00452 MYR
50 LAK0.01129 MYR
100 LAK0.02258 MYR
250 LAK0.05645 MYR
500 LAK0.11289 MYR
1000 LAK0.22578 MYR
2000 LAK0.45156 MYR
5000 LAK1.12891 MYR
10000 LAK2.25782 MYR