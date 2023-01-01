50 Mexican pesos to Honduran lempiras

Convert MXN to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
71.05 hnl

1.00000 MXN = 1.42104 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.916151.3558583.38750.7897020.86941.507954.93175
1 EUR1.091511.4799191.01750.8620.948751.645935.38301
1 CAD0.7375450.675717161.5020.5824410.6412211.112183.63739
1 INR0.01199220.01098690.016259610.009470270.0104260.01808370.0591426

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 MXN1.42104 HNL
5 MXN7.10520 HNL
10 MXN14.21040 HNL
20 MXN28.42080 HNL
50 MXN71.05200 HNL
100 MXN142.10400 HNL
250 MXN355.26000 HNL
500 MXN710.52000 HNL
1000 MXN1421.04000 HNL
2000 MXN2842.08000 HNL
5000 MXN7105.20000 HNL
10000 MXN14210.40000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mexican Peso
1 HNL0.70371 MXN
5 HNL3.51854 MXN
10 HNL7.03708 MXN
20 HNL14.07416 MXN
50 HNL35.18540 MXN
100 HNL70.37080 MXN
250 HNL175.92700 MXN
500 HNL351.85400 MXN
1000 HNL703.70800 MXN
2000 HNL1407.41600 MXN
5000 HNL3518.54000 MXN
10000 HNL7037.08000 MXN