1.00000 MXN = 50.02360 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86311.090390.91741.478771.650340.9536518.9677
1 GBP1.1586111.2633105.3431.713411.912211.1049121.9774
1 USD0.917150.791578183.38751.35631.513660.874817.3968
1 INR0.0109990.009492760.011992210.0162650.01815210.01049080.208626

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chilean Peso
1 MXN50.02360 CLP
5 MXN250.11800 CLP
10 MXN500.23600 CLP
20 MXN1000.47200 CLP
50 MXN2501.18000 CLP
100 MXN5002.36000 CLP
250 MXN12505.90000 CLP
500 MXN25011.80000 CLP
1000 MXN50023.60000 CLP
2000 MXN100047.20000 CLP
5000 MXN250118.00000 CLP
10000 MXN500236.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Mexican Peso
1 CLP0.01999 MXN
5 CLP0.09995 MXN
10 CLP0.19991 MXN
20 CLP0.39981 MXN
50 CLP0.99953 MXN
100 CLP1.99906 MXN
250 CLP4.99765 MXN
500 CLP9.99530 MXN
1000 CLP19.99060 MXN
2000 CLP39.98120 MXN
5000 CLP99.95300 MXN
10000 CLP199.90600 MXN