10 Malawian kwachas to Georgian laris

Convert MWK to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 mwk
0.02 gel

1.00000 MWK = 0.00160 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Georgian Lari
1 MWK0.00160 GEL
5 MWK0.00800 GEL
10 MWK0.01601 GEL
20 MWK0.03202 GEL
50 MWK0.08004 GEL
100 MWK0.16009 GEL
250 MWK0.40022 GEL
500 MWK0.80043 GEL
1000 MWK1.60087 GEL
2000 MWK3.20174 GEL
5000 MWK8.00435 GEL
10000 MWK16.00870 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malawian Kwacha
1 GEL624.65900 MWK
5 GEL3123.29500 MWK
10 GEL6246.59000 MWK
20 GEL12493.18000 MWK
50 GEL31232.95000 MWK
100 GEL62465.90000 MWK
250 GEL156164.75000 MWK
500 GEL312329.50000 MWK
1000 GEL624659.00000 MWK
2000 GEL1249318.00000 MWK
5000 GEL3123295.00000 MWK
10000 GEL6246590.00000 MWK