Maldivian rufiyaas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MVR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
136,336 mmk

MVR1.000 MVR = K136.3 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
MVR to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MMK
1 MVR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High138.2420138.3100
Low136.2390136.2390
Average136.8928137.3191
Change-1.35%-0.03%
1 MVR to MMK stats

The performance of MVR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 138.2420 and a 30 day low of 136.2390. This means the 30 day average was 136.8928. The change for MVR to MMK was -1.35.

The performance of MVR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 138.3100 and a 90 day low of 136.2390. This means the 90 day average was 137.3191. The change for MVR to MMK was -0.03.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Myanma Kyat
1 MVR136.33600 MMK
5 MVR681.68000 MMK
10 MVR1,363.36000 MMK
20 MVR2,726.72000 MMK
50 MVR6,816.80000 MMK
100 MVR13,633.60000 MMK
250 MVR34,084.00000 MMK
500 MVR68,168.00000 MMK
1000 MVR136,336.00000 MMK
2000 MVR272,672.00000 MMK
5000 MVR681,680.00000 MMK
10000 MVR1,363,360.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MMK0.00733 MVR
5 MMK0.03667 MVR
10 MMK0.07335 MVR
20 MMK0.14670 MVR
50 MMK0.36674 MVR
100 MMK0.73348 MVR
250 MMK1.83371 MVR
500 MMK3.66742 MVR
1000 MMK7.33484 MVR
2000 MMK14.66968 MVR
5000 MMK36.67420 MVR
10000 MMK73.34840 MVR