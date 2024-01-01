Mauritian rupees to CFA francs beac today

Convert MUR to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
12,745 xaf

₨1.000 MUR = FCFA12.75 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
MUR to XAF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XAF
1 MUR to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.944713.1277
Low12.702212.2854
Average12.826012.8185
Change-0.92%0.13%
1 MUR to XAF stats

The performance of MUR to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.9447 and a 30 day low of 12.7022. This means the 30 day average was 12.8260. The change for MUR to XAF was -0.92.

The performance of MUR to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.1277 and a 90 day low of 12.2854. This means the 90 day average was 12.8185. The change for MUR to XAF was 0.13.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MUR12.74500 XAF
5 MUR63.72500 XAF
10 MUR127.45000 XAF
20 MUR254.90000 XAF
50 MUR637.25000 XAF
100 MUR1,274.50000 XAF
250 MUR3,186.25000 XAF
500 MUR6,372.50000 XAF
1000 MUR12,745.00000 XAF
2000 MUR25,490.00000 XAF
5000 MUR63,725.00000 XAF
10000 MUR127,450.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Mauritian Rupee
1 XAF0.07846 MUR
5 XAF0.39231 MUR
10 XAF0.78462 MUR
20 XAF1.56925 MUR
50 XAF3.92312 MUR
100 XAF7.84623 MUR
250 XAF19.61558 MUR
500 XAF39.23115 MUR
1000 XAF78.46230 MUR
2000 XAF156.92460 MUR
5000 XAF392.31150 MUR
10000 XAF784.62300 MUR