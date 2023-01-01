1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Turkmenistani manats

Convert MUR to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
79.07 tmt

1.00000 MUR = 0.07907 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MUR0.07907 TMT
5 MUR0.39536 TMT
10 MUR0.79072 TMT
20 MUR1.58145 TMT
50 MUR3.95362 TMT
100 MUR7.90724 TMT
250 MUR19.76810 TMT
500 MUR39.53620 TMT
1000 MUR79.07240 TMT
2000 MUR158.14480 TMT
5000 MUR395.36200 TMT
10000 MUR790.72400 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Mauritian Rupee
1 TMT12.64660 MUR
5 TMT63.23300 MUR
10 TMT126.46600 MUR
20 TMT252.93200 MUR
50 TMT632.33000 MUR
100 TMT1264.66000 MUR
250 TMT3161.65000 MUR
500 TMT6323.30000 MUR
1000 TMT12646.60000 MUR
2000 TMT25293.20000 MUR
5000 TMT63233.00000 MUR
10000 TMT126466.00000 MUR