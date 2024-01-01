Mauritian rupees to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MUR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
45,060.10 mmk

₨1.000 MUR = K45.06 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
MUR to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MMK
1 MUR to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.593145.8342
Low44.960042.7379
Average45.352044.6948
Change0.22%1.54%
1 MUR to MMK stats

The performance of MUR to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.5931 and a 30 day low of 44.9600. This means the 30 day average was 45.3520. The change for MUR to MMK was 0.22.

The performance of MUR to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.8342 and a 90 day low of 42.7379. This means the 90 day average was 44.6948. The change for MUR to MMK was 1.54.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 MUR45.06010 MMK
5 MUR225.30050 MMK
10 MUR450.60100 MMK
20 MUR901.20200 MMK
50 MUR2,253.00500 MMK
100 MUR4,506.01000 MMK
250 MUR11,265.02500 MMK
500 MUR22,530.05000 MMK
1000 MUR45,060.10000 MMK
2000 MUR90,120.20000 MMK
5000 MUR225,300.50000 MMK
10000 MUR450,601.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mauritian Rupee
1 MMK0.02219 MUR
5 MMK0.11096 MUR
10 MMK0.22193 MUR
20 MMK0.44385 MUR
50 MMK1.10963 MUR
100 MMK2.21926 MUR
250 MMK5.54815 MUR
500 MMK11.09630 MUR
1000 MMK22.19260 MUR
2000 MMK44.38520 MUR
5000 MMK110.96300 MUR
10000 MMK221.92600 MUR