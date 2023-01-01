1 Mauritanian ouguiya to South African rand

Convert MRU to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.47 zar

1.00000 MRU = 0.46993 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / South African Rand
1 MRU0.46993 ZAR
5 MRU2.34965 ZAR
10 MRU4.69931 ZAR
20 MRU9.39862 ZAR
50 MRU23.49655 ZAR
100 MRU46.99310 ZAR
250 MRU117.48275 ZAR
500 MRU234.96550 ZAR
1000 MRU469.93100 ZAR
2000 MRU939.86200 ZAR
5000 MRU2349.65500 ZAR
10000 MRU4699.31000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 ZAR2.12797 MRU
5 ZAR10.63985 MRU
10 ZAR21.27970 MRU
20 ZAR42.55940 MRU
50 ZAR106.39850 MRU
100 ZAR212.79700 MRU
250 ZAR531.99250 MRU
500 ZAR1063.98500 MRU
1000 ZAR2127.97000 MRU
2000 ZAR4255.94000 MRU
5000 ZAR10639.85000 MRU
10000 ZAR21279.70000 MRU