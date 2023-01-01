250 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Omani rials

Convert MRU to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 mru
2.427 omr

1.00000 MRU = 0.00971 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Omani Rial
1 MRU0.00971 OMR
5 MRU0.04854 OMR
10 MRU0.09707 OMR
20 MRU0.19415 OMR
50 MRU0.48537 OMR
100 MRU0.97075 OMR
250 MRU2.42687 OMR
500 MRU4.85374 OMR
1000 MRU9.70749 OMR
2000 MRU19.41498 OMR
5000 MRU48.53745 OMR
10000 MRU97.07490 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 OMR103.01300 MRU
5 OMR515.06500 MRU
10 OMR1030.13000 MRU
20 OMR2060.26000 MRU
50 OMR5150.65000 MRU
100 OMR10301.30000 MRU
250 OMR25753.25000 MRU
500 OMR51506.50000 MRU
1000 OMR103013.00000 MRU
2000 OMR206026.00000 MRU
5000 OMR515065.00000 MRU
10000 OMR1030130.00000 MRU