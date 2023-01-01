10 thousand Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MOP to PEN at the real exchange rate

10000 mop
4632.50 pen

1.00000 MOP = 0.46325 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MOP0.46325 PEN
5 MOP2.31625 PEN
10 MOP4.63250 PEN
20 MOP9.26500 PEN
50 MOP23.16250 PEN
100 MOP46.32500 PEN
250 MOP115.81250 PEN
500 MOP231.62500 PEN
1000 MOP463.25000 PEN
2000 MOP926.50000 PEN
5000 MOP2316.25000 PEN
10000 MOP4632.50000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Macanese Pataca
1 PEN2.15866 MOP
5 PEN10.79330 MOP
10 PEN21.58660 MOP
20 PEN43.17320 MOP
50 PEN107.93300 MOP
100 PEN215.86600 MOP
250 PEN539.66500 MOP
500 PEN1079.33000 MOP
1000 PEN2158.66000 MOP
2000 PEN4317.32000 MOP
5000 PEN10793.30000 MOP
10000 PEN21586.60000 MOP