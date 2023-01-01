500 Macanese patacas to New Zealand dollars

Convert MOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

500 mop
99.99 nzd

1.00000 MOP = 0.19998 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / New Zealand Dollar
1 MOP0.19998 NZD
5 MOP0.99990 NZD
10 MOP1.99980 NZD
20 MOP3.99960 NZD
50 MOP9.99900 NZD
100 MOP19.99800 NZD
250 MOP49.99500 NZD
500 MOP99.99000 NZD
1000 MOP199.98000 NZD
2000 MOP399.96000 NZD
5000 MOP999.90000 NZD
10000 MOP1999.80000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 NZD5.00051 MOP
5 NZD25.00255 MOP
10 NZD50.00510 MOP
20 NZD100.01020 MOP
50 NZD250.02550 MOP
100 NZD500.05100 MOP
250 NZD1250.12750 MOP
500 NZD2500.25500 MOP
1000 NZD5000.51000 MOP
2000 NZD10001.02000 MOP
5000 NZD25002.55000 MOP
10000 NZD50005.10000 MOP