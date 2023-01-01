10 thousand Macanese patacas to Nigerian nairas

Convert MOP to NGN at the real exchange rate

10000 mop
979816 ngn

1.00000 MOP = 97.98160 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Nigerian Naira
1 MOP97.98160 NGN
5 MOP489.90800 NGN
10 MOP979.81600 NGN
20 MOP1959.63200 NGN
50 MOP4899.08000 NGN
100 MOP9798.16000 NGN
250 MOP24495.40000 NGN
500 MOP48990.80000 NGN
1000 MOP97981.60000 NGN
2000 MOP195963.20000 NGN
5000 MOP489908.00000 NGN
10000 MOP979816.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Macanese Pataca
1 NGN0.01021 MOP
5 NGN0.05103 MOP
10 NGN0.10206 MOP
20 NGN0.20412 MOP
50 NGN0.51030 MOP
100 NGN1.02060 MOP
250 NGN2.55150 MOP
500 NGN5.10300 MOP
1000 NGN10.20600 MOP
2000 NGN20.41200 MOP
5000 NGN51.03000 MOP
10000 NGN102.06000 MOP