Mongolian tugriks to Myanmar kyats today

Convert MNT to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
623.20 mmk

1.000 MNT = 0.6232 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Myanma Kyat
1 MNT0.62320 MMK
5 MNT3.11602 MMK
10 MNT6.23203 MMK
20 MNT12.46406 MMK
50 MNT31.16015 MMK
100 MNT62.32030 MMK
250 MNT155.80075 MMK
500 MNT311.60150 MMK
1000 MNT623.20300 MMK
2000 MNT1,246.40600 MMK
5000 MNT3,116.01500 MMK
10000 MNT6,232.03000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Mongolian Tugrik
1 MMK1.60461 MNT
5 MMK8.02305 MNT
10 MMK16.04610 MNT
20 MMK32.09220 MNT
50 MMK80.23050 MNT
100 MMK160.46100 MNT
250 MMK401.15250 MNT
500 MMK802.30500 MNT
1000 MMK1,604.61000 MNT
2000 MMK3,209.22000 MNT
5000 MMK8,023.05000 MNT
10000 MMK16,046.10000 MNT