10 Myanmar kyats to CFA francs beac

Convert MMK to XAF at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
3 xaf

1.00000 MMK = 0.29015 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MMK0.29015 XAF
5 MMK1.45077 XAF
10 MMK2.90155 XAF
20 MMK5.80310 XAF
50 MMK14.50775 XAF
100 MMK29.01550 XAF
250 MMK72.53875 XAF
500 MMK145.07750 XAF
1000 MMK290.15500 XAF
2000 MMK580.31000 XAF
5000 MMK1450.77500 XAF
10000 MMK2901.55000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Myanma Kyat
1 XAF3.44644 MMK
5 XAF17.23220 MMK
10 XAF34.46440 MMK
20 XAF68.92880 MMK
50 XAF172.32200 MMK
100 XAF344.64400 MMK
250 XAF861.61000 MMK
500 XAF1723.22000 MMK
1000 XAF3446.44000 MMK
2000 XAF6892.88000 MMK
5000 XAF17232.20000 MMK
10000 XAF34464.40000 MMK