Myanmar kyats to CFA francs beac today

Convert MMK to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
285 xaf

1.000 MMK = 0.2852 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8271.4731.6520.96718.243
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3081.7241.9331.13221.353
1 USD0.9140.781183.051.3471.510.88416.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyat

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / CFA Franc BEAC
1 MMK0.28521 XAF
5 MMK1.42606 XAF
10 MMK2.85212 XAF
20 MMK5.70424 XAF
50 MMK14.26060 XAF
100 MMK28.52120 XAF
250 MMK71.30300 XAF
500 MMK142.60600 XAF
1000 MMK285.21200 XAF
2000 MMK570.42400 XAF
5000 MMK1,426.06000 XAF
10000 MMK2,852.12000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Myanma Kyat
1 XAF3.50616 MMK
5 XAF17.53080 MMK
10 XAF35.06160 MMK
20 XAF70.12320 MMK
50 XAF175.30800 MMK
100 XAF350.61600 MMK
250 XAF876.54000 MMK
500 XAF1,753.08000 MMK
1000 XAF3,506.16000 MMK
2000 XAF7,012.32000 MMK
5000 XAF17,530.80000 MMK
10000 XAF35,061.60000 MMK