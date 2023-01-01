10 Myanmar kyats to Serbian dinars

Convert MMK to RSD at the real exchange rate

10 mmk
0.51 rsd

1.00000 MMK = 0.05101 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Serbian Dinar
1 MMK0.05101 RSD
5 MMK0.25506 RSD
10 MMK0.51012 RSD
20 MMK1.02024 RSD
50 MMK2.55059 RSD
100 MMK5.10119 RSD
250 MMK12.75297 RSD
500 MMK25.50595 RSD
1000 MMK51.01190 RSD
2000 MMK102.02380 RSD
5000 MMK255.05950 RSD
10000 MMK510.11900 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 RSD19.60330 MMK
5 RSD98.01650 MMK
10 RSD196.03300 MMK
20 RSD392.06600 MMK
50 RSD980.16500 MMK
100 RSD1960.33000 MMK
250 RSD4900.82500 MMK
500 RSD9801.65000 MMK
1000 RSD19603.30000 MMK
2000 RSD39206.60000 MMK
5000 RSD98016.50000 MMK
10000 RSD196033.00000 MMK