5 Myanmar kyats to Omani rials

Convert MMK to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.001 omr

1.00000 MMK = 0.00018 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Omani Rial
1 MMK0.00018 OMR
5 MMK0.00092 OMR
10 MMK0.00183 OMR
20 MMK0.00367 OMR
50 MMK0.00917 OMR
100 MMK0.01833 OMR
250 MMK0.04583 OMR
500 MMK0.09166 OMR
1000 MMK0.18333 OMR
2000 MMK0.36665 OMR
5000 MMK0.91663 OMR
10000 MMK1.83326 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Myanma Kyat
1 OMR5454.76000 MMK
5 OMR27273.80000 MMK
10 OMR54547.60000 MMK
20 OMR109095.20000 MMK
50 OMR272738.00000 MMK
100 OMR545476.00000 MMK
250 OMR1363690.00000 MMK
500 OMR2727380.00000 MMK
1000 OMR5454760.00000 MMK
2000 OMR10909520.00000 MMK
5000 OMR27273800.00000 MMK
10000 OMR54547600.00000 MMK