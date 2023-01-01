1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MMK to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1.78 ils

1.00000 MMK = 0.00178 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MMK0.00178 ILS
5 MMK0.00889 ILS
10 MMK0.01779 ILS
20 MMK0.03558 ILS
50 MMK0.08895 ILS
100 MMK0.17789 ILS
250 MMK0.44473 ILS
500 MMK0.88946 ILS
1000 MMK1.77893 ILS
2000 MMK3.55786 ILS
5000 MMK8.89465 ILS
10000 MMK17.78930 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Myanma Kyat
1 ILS562.13600 MMK
5 ILS2810.68000 MMK
10 ILS5621.36000 MMK
20 ILS11242.72000 MMK
50 ILS28106.80000 MMK
100 ILS56213.60000 MMK
250 ILS140534.00000 MMK
500 ILS281068.00000 MMK
1000 ILS562136.00000 MMK
2000 ILS1124272.00000 MMK
5000 ILS2810680.00000 MMK
10000 ILS5621360.00000 MMK