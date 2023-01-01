1 Macedonian denar to Hungarian forints

Convert MKD to HUF at the real exchange rate

1 mkd
6 huf

1.00000 MKD = 6.17767 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.80481.363450.913651.642581.339551.517910.793084
1 ZAR0.053177910.07250540.04858650.08734870.07123450.08071940.0421746
1 CAD0.73343413.792110.6701081.204720.9824711.113290.581675
1 EUR1.094520.58191.492311.79781.466141.661350.868

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denar

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Hungarian Forint
1 MKD6.17767 HUF
5 MKD30.88835 HUF
10 MKD61.77670 HUF
20 MKD123.55340 HUF
50 MKD308.88350 HUF
100 MKD617.76700 HUF
250 MKD1544.41750 HUF
500 MKD3088.83500 HUF
1000 MKD6177.67000 HUF
2000 MKD12355.34000 HUF
5000 MKD30888.35000 HUF
10000 MKD61776.70000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Macedonian Denar
2000 HUF323.74600 MKD
5000 HUF809.36500 MKD
10000 HUF1618.73000 MKD
15000 HUF2428.09500 MKD
20000 HUF3237.46000 MKD
30000 HUF4856.19000 MKD
40000 HUF6474.92000 MKD
50000 HUF8093.65000 MKD
60000 HUF9712.38000 MKD
100000 HUF16187.30000 MKD
150000 HUF24280.95000 MKD
200000 HUF32374.60000 MKD