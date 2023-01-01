1 Macedonian denar to Swiss francs

1 mkd
0.02 chf

1.00000 MKD = 0.01566 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Swiss Franc
1 MKD0.01566 CHF
5 MKD0.07831 CHF
10 MKD0.15661 CHF
20 MKD0.31322 CHF
50 MKD0.78306 CHF
100 MKD1.56612 CHF
250 MKD3.91530 CHF
500 MKD7.83060 CHF
1000 MKD15.66120 CHF
2000 MKD31.32240 CHF
5000 MKD78.30600 CHF
10000 MKD156.61200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Macedonian Denar
1 CHF63.85190 MKD
5 CHF319.25950 MKD
10 CHF638.51900 MKD
20 CHF1277.03800 MKD
50 CHF3192.59500 MKD
100 CHF6385.19000 MKD
250 CHF15962.97500 MKD
500 CHF31925.95000 MKD
1000 CHF63851.90000 MKD
2000 CHF127703.80000 MKD
5000 CHF319259.50000 MKD
10000 CHF638519.00000 MKD