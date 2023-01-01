500 Malagasy ariaries to US dollars

Convert MGA to USD at the real exchange rate

500 mga
0.11 usd

1.00000 MGA = 0.00022 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.91351.362650.7931791.642311.3393518.81871.51768
1 EUR1.094711.491690.86831.797831.4661920.60081.66141
1 CAD0.7338640.67037910.5820851.205230.98290113.81041.11377
1 GBP1.260751.151681.7179612.070541.6885923.72571.91342

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / US Dollar
1 MGA0.00022 USD
5 MGA0.00110 USD
10 MGA0.00220 USD
20 MGA0.00441 USD
50 MGA0.01102 USD
100 MGA0.02205 USD
250 MGA0.05511 USD
500 MGA0.11023 USD
1000 MGA0.22046 USD
2000 MGA0.44092 USD
5000 MGA1.10230 USD
10000 MGA2.20459 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 USD4536.00000 MGA
5 USD22680.00000 MGA
10 USD45360.00000 MGA
20 USD90720.00000 MGA
50 USD226800.00000 MGA
100 USD453600.00000 MGA
250 USD1134000.00000 MGA
500 USD2268000.00000 MGA
1000 USD4536000.00000 MGA
2000 USD9072000.00000 MGA
5000 USD22680000.00000 MGA
10000 USD45360000.00000 MGA