5000 Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

Convert MGA to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 mga
4,175 ugx

1.00000 MGA = 0.83499 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Ugandan Shilling
1 MGA0.83499 UGX
5 MGA4.17494 UGX
10 MGA8.34987 UGX
20 MGA16.69974 UGX
50 MGA41.74935 UGX
100 MGA83.49870 UGX
250 MGA208.74675 UGX
500 MGA417.49350 UGX
1000 MGA834.98700 UGX
2000 MGA1669.97400 UGX
5000 MGA4174.93500 UGX
10000 MGA8349.87000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 UGX1.19762 MGA
5 UGX5.98810 MGA
10 UGX11.97620 MGA
20 UGX23.95240 MGA
50 UGX59.88100 MGA
100 UGX119.76200 MGA
250 UGX299.40500 MGA
500 UGX598.81000 MGA
1000 UGX1197.62000 MGA
2000 UGX2395.24000 MGA
5000 UGX5988.10000 MGA
10000 UGX11976.20000 MGA