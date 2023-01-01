500 Malagasy ariaries to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MGA to LKR at the real exchange rate

500 mga
36.20 lkr

1.00000 MGA = 0.07240 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MGA0.07240 LKR
5 MGA0.36199 LKR
10 MGA0.72399 LKR
20 MGA1.44797 LKR
50 MGA3.61993 LKR
100 MGA7.23986 LKR
250 MGA18.09965 LKR
500 MGA36.19930 LKR
1000 MGA72.39860 LKR
2000 MGA144.79720 LKR
5000 MGA361.99300 LKR
10000 MGA723.98600 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 LKR13.81240 MGA
5 LKR69.06200 MGA
10 LKR138.12400 MGA
20 LKR276.24800 MGA
50 LKR690.62000 MGA
100 LKR1381.24000 MGA
250 LKR3453.10000 MGA
500 LKR6906.20000 MGA
1000 LKR13812.40000 MGA
2000 LKR27624.80000 MGA
5000 LKR69062.00000 MGA
10000 LKR138124.00000 MGA