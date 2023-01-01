1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Australian dollars

Convert MGA to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
0.33 aud

1.00000 MGA = 0.00033 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.913451.36210.7930531.642981.339218.8281.51745
1 EUR1.0947511.491160.86821.798651.4660920.6121.66123
1 CAD0.734160.67061910.5822281.206210.98318813.82281.11405
1 GBP1.260951.151811.7175412.071721.6886623.74121.91343

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Australian Dollar
1 MGA0.00033 AUD
5 MGA0.00167 AUD
10 MGA0.00335 AUD
20 MGA0.00669 AUD
50 MGA0.01673 AUD
100 MGA0.03345 AUD
250 MGA0.08363 AUD
500 MGA0.16727 AUD
1000 MGA0.33454 AUD
2000 MGA0.66907 AUD
5000 MGA1.67268 AUD
10000 MGA3.34535 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 AUD2989.22000 MGA
5 AUD14946.10000 MGA
10 AUD29892.20000 MGA
20 AUD59784.40000 MGA
50 AUD149461.00000 MGA
100 AUD298922.00000 MGA
250 AUD747305.00000 MGA
500 AUD1494610.00000 MGA
1000 AUD2989220.00000 MGA
2000 AUD5978440.00000 MGA
5000 AUD14946100.00000 MGA
10000 AUD29892200.00000 MGA