1 thousand Moldovan leus to Saudi riyals

Convert MDL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
210.46 sar

1.00000 MDL = 0.21046 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
How to convert Moldovan leus to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 MDL0.21046 SAR
5 MDL1.05229 SAR
10 MDL2.10458 SAR
20 MDL4.20916 SAR
50 MDL10.52290 SAR
100 MDL21.04580 SAR
250 MDL52.61450 SAR
500 MDL105.22900 SAR
1000 MDL210.45800 SAR
2000 MDL420.91600 SAR
5000 MDL1052.29000 SAR
10000 MDL2104.58000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moldovan Leu
1 SAR4.75155 MDL
5 SAR23.75775 MDL
10 SAR47.51550 MDL
20 SAR95.03100 MDL
50 SAR237.57750 MDL
100 SAR475.15500 MDL
250 SAR1187.88750 MDL
500 SAR2375.77500 MDL
1000 SAR4751.55000 MDL
2000 SAR9503.10000 MDL
5000 SAR23757.75000 MDL
10000 SAR47515.50000 MDL