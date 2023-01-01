250 Moldovan leus to Romanian leus

Convert MDL to RON at the real exchange rate

250 mdl
63.73 ron

1.00000 MDL = 0.25493 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
How to convert Moldovan leus to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Romanian Leu
1 MDL0.25493 RON
5 MDL1.27463 RON
10 MDL2.54925 RON
20 MDL5.09850 RON
50 MDL12.74625 RON
100 MDL25.49250 RON
250 MDL63.73125 RON
500 MDL127.46250 RON
1000 MDL254.92500 RON
2000 MDL509.85000 RON
5000 MDL1274.62500 RON
10000 MDL2549.25000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Moldovan Leu
1 RON3.92272 MDL
5 RON19.61360 MDL
10 RON39.22720 MDL
20 RON78.45440 MDL
50 RON196.13600 MDL
100 RON392.27200 MDL
250 RON980.68000 MDL
500 RON1961.36000 MDL
1000 RON3922.72000 MDL
2000 RON7845.44000 MDL
5000 RON19613.60000 MDL
10000 RON39227.20000 MDL