1.00000 MDL = 16.03030 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL16.03030 PKR
5 MDL80.15150 PKR
10 MDL160.30300 PKR
20 MDL320.60600 PKR
50 MDL801.51500 PKR
100 MDL1603.03000 PKR
250 MDL4007.57500 PKR
500 MDL8015.15000 PKR
1000 MDL16030.30000 PKR
2000 MDL32060.60000 PKR
5000 MDL80151.50000 PKR
10000 MDL160303.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06238 MDL
5 PKR0.31191 MDL
10 PKR0.62382 MDL
20 PKR1.24764 MDL
50 PKR3.11909 MDL
100 PKR6.23818 MDL
250 PKR15.59545 MDL
500 PKR31.19090 MDL
1000 PKR62.38180 MDL
2000 PKR124.76360 MDL
5000 PKR311.90900 MDL
10000 PKR623.81800 MDL