500 Moroccan dirhams to South African rand

Convert MAD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

500 mad
934.93 zar

1.00000 MAD = 1.86985 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.5050.7935560.914851.36141.518831.3399518.8644
1 XOF0.001662510.001319280.00152090.002263320.002525060.002227660.031362
1 GBP1.26015757.98711.152871.715571.913961.6885423.772
1 EUR1.0931657.5050.867411.488151.660241.464720.6207

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South African Rand
1 MAD1.86985 ZAR
5 MAD9.34925 ZAR
10 MAD18.69850 ZAR
20 MAD37.39700 ZAR
50 MAD93.49250 ZAR
100 MAD186.98500 ZAR
250 MAD467.46250 ZAR
500 MAD934.92500 ZAR
1000 MAD1869.85000 ZAR
2000 MAD3739.70000 ZAR
5000 MAD9349.25000 ZAR
10000 MAD18698.50000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZAR0.53480 MAD
5 ZAR2.67400 MAD
10 ZAR5.34801 MAD
20 ZAR10.69602 MAD
50 ZAR26.74005 MAD
100 ZAR53.48010 MAD
250 ZAR133.70025 MAD
500 ZAR267.40050 MAD
1000 ZAR534.80100 MAD
2000 ZAR1069.60200 MAD
5000 ZAR2674.00500 MAD
10000 ZAR5348.01000 MAD