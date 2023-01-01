10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MAD to TZS

10000 mad
2481190 tzs

1.00000 MAD = 248.11900 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7933670.914751.36091.518831.3400518.8564
1 XOF0.0016633410.001319640.001521460.002263640.002526340.002228960.0313646
1 GBP1.26045757.78311.1531.715351.914411.6890723.7675
1 EUR1.09325657.2620.867311.48781.660461.4650120.6148

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MAD248.11900 TZS
5 MAD1240.59500 TZS
10 MAD2481.19000 TZS
20 MAD4962.38000 TZS
50 MAD12405.95000 TZS
100 MAD24811.90000 TZS
250 MAD62029.75000 TZS
500 MAD124059.50000 TZS
1000 MAD248119.00000 TZS
2000 MAD496238.00000 TZS
5000 MAD1240595.00000 TZS
10000 MAD2481190.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 TZS0.00403 MAD
5 TZS0.02015 MAD
10 TZS0.04030 MAD
20 TZS0.08061 MAD
50 TZS0.20152 MAD
100 TZS0.40303 MAD
250 TZS1.00758 MAD
500 TZS2.01516 MAD
1000 TZS4.03032 MAD
2000 TZS8.06064 MAD
5000 TZS20.15160 MAD
10000 TZS40.30320 MAD