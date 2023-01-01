500 Moroccan dirhams to Turkish liras

Convert MAD to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 mad
1,430.41 try

1.00000 MAD = 2.86082 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD2.86082 TRY
5 MAD14.30410 TRY
10 MAD28.60820 TRY
20 MAD57.21640 TRY
50 MAD143.04100 TRY
100 MAD286.08200 TRY
250 MAD715.20500 TRY
500 MAD1430.41000 TRY
1000 MAD2860.82000 TRY
2000 MAD5721.64000 TRY
5000 MAD14304.10000 TRY
10000 MAD28608.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.34955 MAD
5 TRY1.74775 MAD
10 TRY3.49550 MAD
20 TRY6.99100 MAD
50 TRY17.47750 MAD
100 TRY34.95500 MAD
250 TRY87.38750 MAD
500 TRY174.77500 MAD
1000 TRY349.55000 MAD
2000 TRY699.10000 MAD
5000 TRY1747.75000 MAD
10000 TRY3495.50000 MAD