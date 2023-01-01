1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Romanian leus

Convert MAD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
450.18 ron

1.00000 MAD = 0.45018 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7932730.914451.36091.518951.3396518.8663
1 XOF0.0016633410.001319480.001521120.002263640.002526530.002228290.0313811
1 GBP1.2606757.87311.152741.715551.914791.6887623.7829
1 EUR1.0935657.4120.867511.488141.660971.4649120.6303

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 MAD0.45018 RON
5 MAD2.25089 RON
10 MAD4.50178 RON
20 MAD9.00356 RON
50 MAD22.50890 RON
100 MAD45.01780 RON
250 MAD112.54450 RON
500 MAD225.08900 RON
1000 MAD450.17800 RON
2000 MAD900.35600 RON
5000 MAD2250.89000 RON
10000 MAD4501.78000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 RON2.22135 MAD
5 RON11.10675 MAD
10 RON22.21350 MAD
20 RON44.42700 MAD
50 RON111.06750 MAD
100 RON222.13500 MAD
250 RON555.33750 MAD
500 RON1110.67500 MAD
1000 RON2221.35000 MAD
2000 RON4442.70000 MAD
5000 RON11106.75000 MAD
10000 RON22213.50000 MAD