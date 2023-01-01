2000 Moroccan dirhams to Pakistani rupees

Convert MAD to PKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 mad
56,564.80 pkr

1.00000 MAD = 28.28240 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86741.09491.19751.487791.660970.964618.7236
1 GBP1.1528711.26115105.1311.71511.914751.1120621.5843
1 USD0.914050.792927183.36151.359951.518260.881817.1148
1 INR0.01096520.009511910.011995910.01631390.01821290.0105780.205308

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 MAD28.28240 PKR
5 MAD141.41200 PKR
10 MAD282.82400 PKR
20 MAD565.64800 PKR
50 MAD1414.12000 PKR
100 MAD2828.24000 PKR
250 MAD7070.60000 PKR
500 MAD14141.20000 PKR
1000 MAD28282.40000 PKR
2000 MAD56564.80000 PKR
5000 MAD141412.00000 PKR
10000 MAD282824.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 PKR0.03536 MAD
5 PKR0.17679 MAD
10 PKR0.35358 MAD
20 PKR0.70715 MAD
50 PKR1.76788 MAD
100 PKR3.53576 MAD
250 PKR8.83940 MAD
500 PKR17.67880 MAD
1000 PKR35.35760 MAD
2000 PKR70.71520 MAD
5000 PKR176.78800 MAD
10000 PKR353.57600 MAD