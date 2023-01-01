50 Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

Convert MAD to MZN at the real exchange rate

50 mad
316.44 mzn

1.00000 MAD = 6.32883 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.20.7928640.914051.360151.518261.339318.8432
1 XOF0.0016633410.00131880.001520420.002262390.002525380.002227710.0313426
1 GBP1.26125758.26411.152871.715491.91491.6891923.766
1 EUR1.094657.7130.867411.4881.660971.4651920.6145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.32883 MZN
5 MAD31.64415 MZN
10 MAD63.28830 MZN
20 MAD126.57660 MZN
50 MAD316.44150 MZN
100 MAD632.88300 MZN
250 MAD1582.20750 MZN
500 MAD3164.41500 MZN
1000 MAD6328.83000 MZN
2000 MAD12657.66000 MZN
5000 MAD31644.15000 MZN
10000 MAD63288.30000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15801 MAD
5 MZN0.79004 MAD
10 MZN1.58007 MAD
20 MZN3.16014 MAD
50 MZN7.90035 MAD
100 MZN15.80070 MAD
250 MZN39.50175 MAD
500 MZN79.00350 MAD
1000 MZN158.00700 MAD
2000 MZN316.01400 MAD
5000 MZN790.03500 MAD
10000 MZN1580.07000 MAD