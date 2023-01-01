1 Moroccan dirham to Jamaican dollars

Convert MAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 mad
15.38 jmd

1.00000 MAD = 15.38310 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86781.0935591.16541.487941.661050.9648518.7162
1 GBP1.1523411.2603105.0671.714831.914331.1118321.5702
1 USD0.914450.793462183.36651.360651.518950.882317.1151
1 INR0.01096910.009517750.011995210.01632130.01822010.01058340.205299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jamaican Dollar
1 MAD15.38310 JMD
5 MAD76.91550 JMD
10 MAD153.83100 JMD
20 MAD307.66200 JMD
50 MAD769.15500 JMD
100 MAD1538.31000 JMD
250 MAD3845.77500 JMD
500 MAD7691.55000 JMD
1000 MAD15383.10000 JMD
2000 MAD30766.20000 JMD
5000 MAD76915.50000 JMD
10000 MAD153831.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 JMD0.06501 MAD
5 JMD0.32503 MAD
10 JMD0.65006 MAD
20 JMD1.30013 MAD
50 JMD3.25032 MAD
100 JMD6.50063 MAD
250 JMD16.25157 MAD
500 JMD32.50315 MAD
1000 JMD65.00630 MAD
2000 JMD130.01260 MAD
5000 JMD325.03150 MAD
10000 JMD650.06300 MAD